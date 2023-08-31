MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – With Hurricane Idalia coming through our region on Wednesday, there have been changes for some schools for Week 2 of the season. Below are updates for games impacted on Friday.

From Horry County Schools:

All schools in the following attendance areas will resume normal operations: Carolina Forest, Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee, and St. James. All extracurricular competitions and practices (athletic and other extracurricular) scheduled for Friday, September 1, 2023, may continue for the Carolina Forest, Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee, and St. James attendance areas.

All schools in the following attendance areas will be closed but will operate with an eLearning day for all students: Aynor, Green Sea Floyds, and Loris. Because HCS is approved by the South Carolina Department of Education as an eLearning district, this eLearning day will not have to be made up. Students who are unable to participate due to power outages, lack of internet service, or other barriers will have the opportunity to complete assignments at a later date. All extracurricular competitions (athletic and other extracurricular) scheduled for Friday, September 1, 2023, will be rescheduled for the Aynor, Green Sea Floyds, and Loris attendance areas.

South Columbus (NC) at Loris – PPD

Green Sea Floyds at Mullins – PPD

Lake View at Hemingway – canceled on Friday

Kingstree at Lake City – Saturday at 11am

Manning at East Clarendon – Saturday at noon