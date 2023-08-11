MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football season is just about upon us. Many teams participating in some Friday jamborees across the Grand Strand & Pee Dee. Below are the scores and highlights from the evening.

CNB Kickoff Classic:

Green Sea Floyds 0
Myrtle Beach 27 (Final)

Aynor 0
Socastee 7 (Final)

Conway 20
Waccamaw 3 (Final)

Carolina Forest 21
Loris 0 (Final)

St. James
North Myrtle Beach

Dillon Jamboree of Champions:

Latta 21
Chesterfield 6 (Final)

Darlington 13
Lake View 0 (Final)

Scotland (NC) 14
Hartsville 27 (Final)

Cheraw 3
Dillon 14 (Final)

Lake View Jamboree:

Hannah-Pamplico 6
Georgetown 20 (Final)

Mullins 0
Lake City 20 (Final)