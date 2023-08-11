MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football season is just about upon us. Many teams participating in some Friday jamborees across the Grand Strand & Pee Dee. Below are the scores and highlights from the evening.
CNB Kickoff Classic:
Green Sea Floyds 0
Myrtle Beach 27 (Final)
Aynor 0
Socastee 7 (Final)
Conway 20
Waccamaw 3 (Final)
Carolina Forest 21
Loris 0 (Final)
St. James
North Myrtle Beach
Dillon Jamboree of Champions:
Latta 21
Chesterfield 6 (Final)
Darlington 13
Lake View 0 (Final)
Scotland (NC) 14
Hartsville 27 (Final)
Cheraw 3
Dillon 14 (Final)
Lake View Jamboree:
Hannah-Pamplico 6
Georgetown 20 (Final)
Mullins 0
Lake City 20 (Final)