MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football season is just about upon us. Many teams participating in some Friday jamborees across the Grand Strand & Pee Dee. Below are the scores and highlights from the evening.

CNB Kickoff Classic:

Green Sea Floyds 0

Myrtle Beach 27 (Final)

Aynor 0

Socastee 7 (Final)

Conway 20

Waccamaw 3 (Final)

Carolina Forest 21

Loris 0 (Final)

St. James

North Myrtle Beach

Dillon Jamboree of Champions:

Latta 21

Chesterfield 6 (Final)

Darlington 13

Lake View 0 (Final)

Scotland (NC) 14

Hartsville 27 (Final)

Cheraw 3

Dillon 14 (Final)

Lake View Jamboree:

Hannah-Pamplico 6

Georgetown 20 (Final)

Mullins 0

Lake City 20 (Final)