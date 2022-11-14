MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We have hit the 3rd round of the SCHSL high school football playoffs and the state championship round for our SCISA schools. Below is the schedule ahead for Friday & Saturday nights with the home team listed on the bottom. All games will begin at 7:30pm.

FRIDAY NIGHT CONTESTS:

Carolina Forest

Fort Dorchester

West Florence

AC Flora

James Island

Irmo

Dillon

Camden

Lamar

Johnsonville

SATURDAY NIGHT CONTEST:

Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy

SCISA Class 3A State Championship Game at Charleston Southern – Saturday (7:30pm)