MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We have hit the 3rd round of the SCHSL high school football playoffs and the state championship round for our SCISA schools. Below is the schedule ahead for Friday & Saturday nights with the home team listed on the bottom. All games will begin at 7:30pm.
FRIDAY NIGHT CONTESTS:
Carolina Forest
Fort Dorchester
West Florence
AC Flora
James Island
Irmo
Dillon
Camden
Lamar
Johnsonville
SATURDAY NIGHT CONTEST:
Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy
SCISA Class 3A State Championship Game at Charleston Southern – Saturday (7:30pm)