MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs hit the 2nd round for our SCHSL schools and the semifinals for our SCISA schools.
NOTE: There will likely be plenty of changes to this schedule as weather could impact our area on Friday. We will update this article with any changes this week. All contests will begin on Friday at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted. Home team is listed on the bottom.
SCHSL 2nd Round Playoff Games:
Class 5A:
Carolina Forest
Goose Creek
Class 4A:
Myrtle Beach
West Florence
Hartsville
AC Flora
Bluffton
South Florence
Class 3A:
Brookland-Cayce
Dillon – Thursday at 7pm
Class 2A:
Cheraw
Woodland
Class 1A:
Carvers Bay
Estill
Lake View
Cross
Baptist Hill
Lamar
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Johnsonville
SCISA Semifinal Playoff Games:
Pinewood Prep
Pee Dee Academy
Florence Christian
Wilson Hall
Trinity Collegiate
Laurence Manning
NCHSAA 2nd Round Playoff Game, Class 3A:
Scotland
Terry Sanford – Friday at 7pm