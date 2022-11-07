MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs hit the 2nd round for our SCHSL schools and the semifinals for our SCISA schools.

NOTE: There will likely be plenty of changes to this schedule as weather could impact our area on Friday. We will update this article with any changes this week. All contests will begin on Friday at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted. Home team is listed on the bottom.

SCHSL 2nd Round Playoff Games:

Class 5A:

Carolina Forest
Goose Creek

Class 4A:

Myrtle Beach
West Florence

Hartsville
AC Flora

Bluffton
South Florence

Class 3A:

Brookland-Cayce
Dillon – Thursday at 7pm

Class 2A:

Cheraw
Woodland

Class 1A:

Carvers Bay
Estill

Lake View
Cross

Baptist Hill
Lamar

Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Johnsonville

SCISA Semifinal Playoff Games:

Pinewood Prep
Pee Dee Academy

Florence Christian
Wilson Hall

Trinity Collegiate
Laurence Manning

NCHSAA 2nd Round Playoff Game, Class 3A:

Scotland
Terry Sanford – Friday at 7pm