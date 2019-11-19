High School Football playoff schedule Week 3

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – Coastal Carolina outside hitter Anett Nemeth was named the 2019 Sun Belt Volleyball Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, and a First Team All-Sun Belt selection, announced Tuesday as the conference released the winners of its annual postseason awards.

Joining Nemeth on the All-Sun Belt first team is and junior outside hitter Kyla Manning and freshman Brigitta Petrenko, who also earned up the 2019 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year,

Nemeth becomes the Chanticleers' seventh player of the year, including the third Sun Belt Player of the Year, and the first since 2018 (Leah Hardeman). The Pecel, Hungary native won the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week four times in 2019, as she reached the 30-kill mark three times throughout the season. On Nov. 2, 2018, the sophomore broke the Chant' school record with 33 kills in the four-set match at Troy. During the regular season, she has reached the 20-kill plus mark 13 times in the 25 matches she participated in.