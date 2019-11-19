High School Football playoff schedule Week 3

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below is the high school football playoff schedule for our viewing area. Many teams into the 2nd and 3rd round, while Trinity-Byrnes will play for a SCISA 2A championship on Saturday. The bottom team is the HOME team.
Friday Night:
Goose Creek
Carolina Forest (7:30pm)
Airport
Myrtle Beach (7:30pm)
Hartsville
Brookland-Cayce (7:30pm)
Dillon
Gilbert (7:30pm)
Cross
Lake View (7:30pm)
CE Murray
Green Sea Floyds (7:30pm)
Lamar
Wagener-Salley (7:30pm)
Saturday Night:
SCISA 2A State Championship Game
Johnson Stadium, Benedict College, Columbia
Hilton Head Christian Academy
Trinity-Byrnes (7:30pm)