MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 teams remain the SCHSL high school football playoffs as the Lower State Finals take place on Friday night across the state. Dillon, Johnsonville, and South Florence all trying to advance to Columbia next week. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from the night. The home team is listed on the bottom.

SCHSL Class 4A Lower State Final:

South Florence

AC Flora – Friday at 7:30pm

SCHSL Class 3A Lower State Final:

Beaufort

Dillon – Friday at 7:30pm

SCHSL Class 1A Lower State Final:

Cross

Johnsonville – Friday at 7:30pm