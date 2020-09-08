High school football practice begins in the SCHSL, first games set for September 25

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The first official high school football practices for the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) are underway as of Tuesday. The regular season was supposed to start on August the 22nd, but got pushed back to the Coronavirus. The first scheduled games are set to take place on Friday, September 25th.

Today we spent time at Myrtle Beach High School with Mickey Wilson and the Seahawks as they aim to get back to the SCHSL 4A title game once again. They won the state championship in 2018 and were runners-up in 2019. They have a pair of future Division 1 wide receivers in JJ Jones and Adam Randall and a star in the making in junior quarterback Ryan Burger.

“Coach is talking about we have the most athletic players he’s seen in this team in a while. I think coming from all these offers these kids are starting to get on our team, its really showing them how the team is going to play out this year.” says senior Sullivan Hardin.

“I feel like we are going to be extremely dangerous. We have so many weapons, we have great depth this season. Ryan (Burger) is getting real good, me and Adam on the outside its hard to guard two guys like that.” says senior wide receiver JJ Jones.

Myrtle Beach will open the season at home against Darlington on September 25th at 7:30pm. That game will be at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.