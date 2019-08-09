Breaking News Alert
Report: 5-year-old child found by Conway police was left with landscaper

High School Football Preview Schedule – Aug. 10-15

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Johnsonville Golden Flashes preview will be on Sunday, Aug. 11

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Below is our next set of high school football previews, the schools, times, and the days on News13.

If you missed any of the previews, check out wbtw.com/sports or our News13 Blitz Facebook Page.

Saturday, August 10
6pm – Scotland County
11pm – Marlboro County

Sunday, August 11
6pm – Hemingway
11pm – Johnsonville

Monday, August 12
6pm – Lake View
11pm – Dillon

Tuesday, August 13
6pm – Hartsville
11pm – Darlington

Wednesday, August 14
6pm – St. James
11pm – Aynor

Thursday, August 15
6pm – Lamar
11pm – Green Sea Floyds

Friday, August 16 – no previews, big day for area wide jamborees and preseason games.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: