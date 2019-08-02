High School Football Preview Schedule, August 2-9

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Here is the WBTW News13’s High School Football preview schedule for the next 7 days. We will air a different school each night during our 6pm and 11pm newscasts. Our previews will run all the way through August 21. Be on the lookout for an updated schedule for the middle of the month shortly!
Once we air each school’s preview, check back on wbtw.com/sports for an article with a preview and video.
Friday, August 2nd
6pm – Myrtle Beach
Saturday, August 3
6pm – The King’s Academy
11pm – Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
Sunday, August 4
6pm – Dillon Christian
11pm – Pee Dee Academy
Monday, August 5
6pm – Timmonsville
11pm – East Clarendon
Tuesday, August 6
6pm – Florence Christian
11pm – Trinity-Byrnes
Wednesday, August 7
6pm – Carvers Bay
11pm – Waccamaw
Thursday, August 8
6pm – Lake City
11pm – Loris
Friday, August 9
6pm – Hannah-Pamplico
11pm – Mullins