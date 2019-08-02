High School Football Preview Schedule, August 2-9

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Here is the WBTW News13’s High School Football preview schedule for the next 7 days. We will air a different school each night during our 6pm and 11pm newscasts. Our previews will run all the way through August 21. Be on the lookout for an updated schedule for the middle of the month shortly!

Once we air each school’s preview, check back on wbtw.com/sports for an article with a preview and video.

Friday, August 2nd
6pm – Myrtle Beach

Saturday, August 3
6pm – The King’s Academy
11pm – Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach

Sunday, August 4
6pm – Dillon Christian
11pm – Pee Dee Academy

Monday, August 5
6pm – Timmonsville
11pm – East Clarendon

Tuesday, August 6
6pm – Florence Christian
11pm – Trinity-Byrnes

Wednesday, August 7
6pm – Carvers Bay
11pm – Waccamaw

Thursday, August 8
6pm – Lake City
11pm – Loris

Friday, August 9
6pm – Hannah-Pamplico
11pm – Mullins

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: