MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – With Hurricane Ian approaching the southeast later this week, some of our high school football games have been moved up to Wednesday/Thursday night. Below are the changes with the bottom school being the home team.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT CONTESTS:
Porter-Gaud
Trinity Collegiate – 6:30pm
Pinewood Prep
Pee Dee Academy – 6:30pm
Sumter
Socastee – 7pm
North Myrtle Beach
Wilson – 7:30pm
West Florence
Myrtle Beach – 7:30pm
St. James
Conway – 7:30pm
Waccamaw
Georgetown – 7:30pm
THURSDAY NIGHT CONTESTS:
South Florence
Hartsville – 7:30pm
Lake City
Crestwood – 7:30pm
Lake View
Green Sea Floyds – 7:30pm
Story will be updated throughout the day.