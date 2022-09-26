MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – With Hurricane Ian approaching the southeast later this week, some of our high school football games have been moved up to Wednesday/Thursday night. Below are the changes with the bottom school being the home team.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT CONTESTS:

Porter-Gaud
Trinity Collegiate – 6:30pm

Pinewood Prep
Pee Dee Academy – 6:30pm

Sumter
Socastee – 7pm

North Myrtle Beach
Wilson – 7:30pm

West Florence
Myrtle Beach – 7:30pm

St. James
Conway – 7:30pm

Waccamaw
Georgetown – 7:30pm

THURSDAY NIGHT CONTESTS:

South Florence
Hartsville – 7:30pm

Lake City
Crestwood – 7:30pm

Lake View
Green Sea Floyds – 7:30pm

Story will be updated throughout the day.