MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – With Hurricane Ian approaching the southeast later this week, some of our high school football games have been moved up to Wednesday/Thursday night. Below are the changes with the bottom school being the home team.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT CONTESTS:

Porter-Gaud

Trinity Collegiate – 6:30pm

Pinewood Prep

Pee Dee Academy – 6:30pm

Sumter

Socastee – 7pm

North Myrtle Beach

Wilson – 7:30pm

West Florence

Myrtle Beach – 7:30pm

St. James

Conway – 7:30pm

Waccamaw

Georgetown – 7:30pm

THURSDAY NIGHT CONTESTS:

South Florence

Hartsville – 7:30pm

Lake City

Crestwood – 7:30pm

Lake View

Green Sea Floyds – 7:30pm

Story will be updated throughout the day.