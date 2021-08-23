High school football week 1 changes and cancellations

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Plenty of schedule changes and cancellations across the region for high school football as we enter week 1 of the season. Below are the canceled games for this week due to COVID-19 and some of the scheduling changes.

Hannah-Pamplico at Hemingway – canceled

Andrews at Georgetown – canceled

Sumter at Socastee – canceled

Wilson at A-C Flora – canceled

East Clarendon at Lake City – canceled

Green Sea Floyds at Carvers Bay – canceled

Marlboro County at Cheraw – canceled

West Florence at Clover – canceled

Green Sea Floyds at Blacksburg-Hilda – Friday – 7:30pm

Cheraw at West Florence – Friday – 7:30pm



