Hilinski to undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair meniscus

COLUMBIA – University of South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski will have arthroscopic surgery to repair a small tear of the lateral meniscus in his left knee, it was announced today. The actual date of the surgery is still to be determined. Media reports stating that Hilinski suffered a torn ACL are completely erroneous.



Hilinski started the final 11 games of the regular season, completing 236-of-406 passes (58.1 percent) for 2,357 yards and 11 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He ranked sixth in the SEC and first among the freshmen in passing yards per game at 214.3. He set the school record by throwing 180 passes without an interception, and set freshman records for pass attempts and completions. He logged three 300-yard passing games, matching Connor Shaw and Tommy Suggs for seventh on the school’s all-time list.



“We are completely comfortable with how Ryan has been handled by the coaching and medical staff at South Carolina,” said Ryan’s father, Mark Hilinski. “There was no risk of further injury with his knee so Ryan continued to play and we supported his decision to do so. While it may not be necessary, he is opting to have this procedure done to get back to full go as quickly as possible.”



“The University of South Carolina is in full accord with the NCAA in regards to student-athlete welfare,” added team physician Dr. Jeff Guy. “All medical-related decisions about a player’s availability are made by the medical staff only, and then relayed to the coaching staff.”



Hilinski is expected to be at full strength when the team begins its winter workouts in January.

Courtesy – South Carolina Athletics