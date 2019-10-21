Homecoming Contest for Nov. 2 Set for 3 p.m. Kickoff

CONWAY (WBTW) — The Sun Belt Conference office announced that Coastal Carolina’s football contest at home versus the Troy Trojans on Nov. 2 will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.
The game will be part of Homecoming Weekend – Haunted Homecoming: The Sequel which runs Oct. 27 through Oct. 29.
Fans can take advantage of the Football Feast mini plan to purchase tickets for both the Nov. 2 and Nov. 7 home games at Brooks Stadium at a discounted price. To purchase the new ticket mini plan go to https://goccusports.com/Tickets/FootballFeast.
The Sun Belt Conference game will be broadcast live on ESPN3 and WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM.
