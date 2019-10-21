Homecoming Contest for Nov. 2 Set for 3 p.m. Kickoff

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WBTW) -- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford is the STATS FCS National Freshman of the Week for games ending on Oct. 20. Three previous times this season, Ford was among the honorable mentions for the weekly honor, but he claimed the top spot with a massive night in conference play. It also means he's been a contender for the award in four of the eight weeks it's been given.

Ford led the Mocs to a 16-13 Southern Conference win over ETSU on Thursday, Oct. 17. He posted 200 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in the victory. He had back-to-back rushes of 23 and 11 yards in the game-winning drive for the Mocs.