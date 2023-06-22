BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – With the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected 20-year-old forward Brandon Miller from the University of Alabama.

BREAKING 🚨 | With the No. 2 pick in the 2023 @NBA Draft, the @hornets select 20-year-old forward Brandon Miller from @AlabamaMBB! More: https://t.co/HwMWOlgmz5 pic.twitter.com/C6QMHcmmYw — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) June 23, 2023

Miller is a lengthy, athletic player at 6’9″, 200 lbs.

“It’s definitely one of my dreams,” Miller said after being drafted. “It’s a good moment to be here.”

Miller said Michael Jordan made him feel like Charlotte was home during his second workout.

Now officially coming to the Queen City, Miller elaborated on what he expects playing alongside LaMelo Ball.

“With ‘Melo, as good as a point guard that he is, I think I just kind of fill in a place with him,” Miller said. “I know he’s a great vet now; I know he’s gonna be the big brother for me away from home.”

Woof. 🫤 Here's the reaction from @hornets fans when Brandon Miller was selected with the No. 2 pick. (This is at @PinhouseCLT, by the way). More here: https://t.co/fRPXXTX6tU pic.twitter.com/qtSQBNBiV5 — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) June 23, 2023

During his only season at Alabama, Miller averaged 18.8 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, leading the Crimson Tide to a 31-6 overall record.

The Crimson Tide’s season ended after losing to San Diego State in the third round of the NCAA tournament.