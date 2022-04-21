NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Horry County School Districts held their 2nd annual track and field championships on Wednesday at North Myrtle Beach high School. The Chiefs recently got their brand new track surface installed along with a state of the art video board. All 9 of the public schools in Horry County will be getting field turf, a new track surface, and a video scoreboard within the next year or so.

The Carolina Forest boys and the North Myrtle Beach girls won the team events. The Chiefs also won on the girls side in Loris in 2021.