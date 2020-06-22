Horry County schools return for summer football workouts

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Today was the first day of summer workouts and conditioning for all of the schools in Horry County. This morning we spent time with the Socastee Braves and their new head coach Ben Hampton.

This was his first experience with the kids after being hired back in March. They were supposed to do a meet and greet, but after the Coronavirus canceled school for the remainder of the year, the only time he’s spent time with his kids is on Zoom.

“”I’m actually meeting some of the kids for the first time and I’m still meeting them from a distance. All they have seen is my face on a computer screen at this point, so excited glad to have them back out here so they can return to some sense of normalcy. Of course its different, no one has ever been in this position before. But excited the kids are flying around and pretty good numbers for the first day.”

The Braves and the rest of the South Carolina High School League will condition for the next several weeks. The first official football practice is slated for late July with the regular season scheduled to begin on August 21.