HS Football: Conway Kickoff Classic and William R. Long Jamboree highlights and scores

Myrtle Beach wide receiver Adam Randall celebrates scoring a touchdown in Friday’s Conway Kickoff Classic. Seahawks won 17-0 over Socastee.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The News13 cameras were out in Conway and Florence tonight for a pair of jamborees with the Conway Kickoff Classic and the William R. Long Jamboree from the brand-new Tiger Stadium on the Wilson High School campus. Scores and highlights below!

CONWAY KICKOFF CLASSIC AT CCU:

Socastee 0
Myrtle Beach 17 (Final)

Loris 0
Carolina Forest 7 (Final)

Aynor 14
Conway 6 (Final)

WILLIAM R. LONG JAMBOREE (WILSON HIGH SCHOOL)

Timmonsville 0
Florence Christian 24 (Final)

Lake View 28
Kingstree 0 (Final)

Central Pageland 0
Marion 6 (Final)

Crestwood 19
Lamar 0 (Final)

Trinity Collegiate 20
Wilson 0 (Final)

