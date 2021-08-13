HS Football: Conway Kickoff Classic and William R. Long Jamboree highlights and scores

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The News13 cameras were out in Conway and Florence tonight for a pair of jamborees with the Conway Kickoff Classic and the William R. Long Jamboree from the brand-new Tiger Stadium on the Wilson High School campus. Scores and highlights below!
CONWAY KICKOFF CLASSIC AT CCU:
Socastee 0
Myrtle Beach 17 (Final)
Loris 0
Carolina Forest 7 (Final)
Aynor 14
Conway 6 (Final)
WILLIAM R. LONG JAMBOREE (WILSON HIGH SCHOOL)
Timmonsville 0
Florence Christian 24 (Final)
Lake View 28
Kingstree 0 (Final)
Central Pageland 0
Marion 6 (Final)
Crestwood 19
Lamar 0 (Final)
Trinity Collegiate 20
Wilson 0 (Final)