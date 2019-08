MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (August 22, 2019) - In front of a sellout crowd of 6,599, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans knocked off the Carolina Mudcats 5-2 on Thursday night from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark to complete a three-game sweep.

The Mudcats (23-36, 62-66) took the early lead in the series finale. In the top of the fourth inning, Wes Rogers drew a walk and after he advanced to second on a throwing error he scored on a triple from Mario Feliciano that made it 1-0 Mudcats. Carolina added to their lead when Payton Henry lifted a sacrifice fly to right off Brendon Little (W, 2-1) and Feliciano scored to make it a 2-0 lead.