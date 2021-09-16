HS Football: Shrine Bowl in Spartanburg suspended again in 2021

SPARTANBURG (WBTW) – For the second consecutive year, the annual NC-SC Shrine Bowl will not be played due to COVID-19. The board of directors met on Thursday and felt like they couldn’t put together a high-quality game given the current circumstances with COVID-19 right now.

The game was taken place for over 8 decades and features 44 of the best players from North Carolina against South Carolina at season’s end. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 18th at Wofford.

Below is a press release sent out by the Shrine Bowl.