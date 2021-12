MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach head football coach Mickey Wilson and Seahawk wide receiver Adam Randall were named the Region 6-4A coach and player of the year today.

Wilson led the Seahawks to a Region 6-4A regular season crown and an appearance in the 3rd round of the playoffs. Randall (Clemson commit) gained nearly 1600 yards on offense receiving and rushing and scored 23 touchdowns.

The rest of the selections are listed below, congratulations to all those individuals!