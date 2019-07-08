Hunter Renfrow holds youth football camp in Socastee

SOCASTEE (WBTW) – Socastee grad, 2-time national champion at Clemson, and now current Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was back on the Grand Strand Monday for a youth football camp. Renfrow, his friends, and colleagues hosted over 100 kids at Socastee High School. The day was filled with friendly competition, fun drills, and a chance for the kids to make some new friends along the way.

In addition to the camp, Renfrow held an autograph signing session and took pictures with the kids and those in the community afterwards from 5:30 to 8:30pm.

Renfrow will be heading back to Greenville, SC this week to continue some training before he reports to his first ever NFL training camp with the Raiders on July 23rd.