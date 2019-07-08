Hunter Renfrow hosts autograph session at Socastee High School

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Hunter Renfrow_423278

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Hunter Renfrow is hosting an autograph session at Socastee High School on Monday and proceeds will benefit the school’s athletic association.

The autograph session will be from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Monday on the football field at Socastee High School, a release says. For $20, fans will have the opportunity to have two items signed and a photo with Renfrow.

Fans will also be able to purchase t-shirts and Clemson, Oakland Raiders, and Socastee memorabilia, the release adds. Concessions such as Chick-fil-A, Mister Softee, hotdogs and hamburgers will also be available.

The event will be held rain or shine.

All proceeds will go to the Socastee High School Athletic Association.

