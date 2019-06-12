Hunter Renfrow to Host Football Camp at Socastee

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SOCASTEE – Two-time national champion at Clemson and Socastee grad Hunter Renfrow will be hosting a youth football camp in July. Renfrow is planning to come back and visit the Grand Strand and hold a camp for kids on Tuesday, July 8th at Socastee High School starting at 12:30pm and running until 4:30pm.

Renfrow is best known for his game winning touchdown catch in the 2017 national championship game against Alabama and helped the Tigers win another title this past January.

Renfrow was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the 4th round of this year’s NFL draft.

For more information on the camp and to register, check out the link below.
http://hunterrenfrowfootballcamps.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: