Inaugural AmateurGolf.com Myrtle Beach Challenge to be played September 9-11

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Golf Tourism Solutions tournament division will be hosting the first annual AmateurGolf.com Myrtle Beach Challenge September 9-11 at Prestwick Country Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The 54-hole, stroke play event, which will cater to high level amateurs, will have men’s and women’s divisions, with an emphasis on collegiate players and recent graduates looking to keep their game sharp. Men and women will each have an open division and a mid-am flight for players 25 and older.

All players must be at least 15 years old and have a handicap index of 5.0 or below. Entry into the tournament is $275 and the field will be capped at 120 players.

“We look forward to hosting the AmateurGolf.com Myrtle Beach Challenge, providing players an opportunity to test themselves against a highly competitive field on an outstanding golf course,” said Scott Tomasello, tournament director for Golf Tourism Solutions. “Myrtle Beach, which enjoys nonstop flight service from more than 50 markets and is easily accessible as a drive destination, is the ideal home for the tournament and will certainly enhance the event’s appeal.”

A Pete and P.B. Dye design, Prestwick Country Club is one of the Myrtle Beach area’s most underrated layouts. Prestwick plays 7,086 (74.6/140) yards from tips and was built to challenge elite players.

Prestwick is home to the railroad ties, pot bunker and rolling greens so often associated with the Dye name, and the layout will certainly identify the best player in the field.

“We’ve been helping Golf Tournament Solutions market the World Amateur for many years,” said AmateurGolf.com founder Pete Wlodkowski. “After helping them establish strong scratch divisions in that event, I’m excited to partner with them on an event solely focused on collegiate and mid-am players.”

The AmateurGolf.com Myrtle Beach Challenge is one of 11 events the GTS tournament division runs, including the World Amateur Handicap Championship and the Veterans Golf Classic.

For more information on the AmateurGolf.com Myrtle Beach Challenge, visit https://www.playgolfmyrtlebeach.com/amateurgolf-com-myrtle-beach-challenge/.

About Golf Tourism Solutions

GTS provides a broad array of services, including email marketing, website design, social media and content production, targeting public and private clubs and real estate developments. With an email database that includes more than 700,000 addresses and an ever-growing social media presence, GTS has the assets of a large media company at its disposal.



GTS also has full responsibility for a thriving tournament division, headlined by the PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship. The company runs eight events, including the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship, and brings more than 20,000 rounds of golf and room nights to Myrtle Beach.



For more information, go to www.GolfTourismSolutions.com.

