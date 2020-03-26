Indianapolis 500 postponed due to coronavirus

A fan waits as rain delays the final portion of qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WBTW) – The Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 24 has been postponed until August because of the coronavirus pandemic and won’t run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946. The race will instead be held Aug. 23. IndyCar initially said it would resume racing May 9 on the road course at Indianapolis. That race will now be run on July 4, a day before NASCAR races at The Brickyard.

