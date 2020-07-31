Iron Volley Volleyball Club staying sharp, plans to expand in Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – With the COVID-19 pandemic came many problems, but one local volleyball coach has a solution.

Anthony Crawley, the Director and Head Coach for Iron Volley is in search of some help.

“Really any donation helps – five, ten dollars. We’ve had some very, very generous people, where now at $5,600 out of 10,000 grand,” said Crawley.

Iron Volley was established in 2018, and since then has grown in size. The program went from only one team to three.

As gyms around the country crackdown on rental guidelines, Iron Volley was forced to find a gym of their own – But it won’t come cheap.

“It seemed big in my mind, like really difficult. But the moment we started laying things out step by step, it got really simple.”

Iron Volley and NXT LVL FIT have partnered to build a new facility for the club.

Crawley plans on starting the construction this month.

For more information on the club team, click below:

facebook.com/ironvolleyperformance