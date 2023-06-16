CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Sources say Michael Jordan is finalizing the sale of his stake in the Charlotte Hornets.

“Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, ending his 13-year run as majority owner, league sources told ESPN on Friday,” according to Adrian Wojnarkowski of ESPN on Twitter,

A release from the Hornets Sports & Entertainment confirmed the details of Wojnarkowski’s tweet.

“Plotkin, who acquired a minority stake in the Hornets in 2019, has been an alternate governor on the NBA Board of Governors since 2019 and is the founder and chief investment officer of Tallwoods Capital LLC. Schnall is co-president of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, where he has worked for 27 years, and has been a significant minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks and an alternate governor on the NBA Board of Governors since 2015. Schnall is in the process of selling his investment in the Hawks, which is expected to be completed in the next several weeks,” the release said.

According to the news release, the “Buyer Group” also includes rapper J. Cole and singer Eric Church among other investors.

“As part of the transaction, Jordan will retain a minority ownership share of the team. The transaction is subject to the approval of the NBA Board of Governors.”

The ownership will also include the Greensboro Swarm and the Hornets Venom GT, as well as management of Spectrum Center.