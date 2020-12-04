Jackson invited to play in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. – Coastal Carolina redshirt senior defensive end Tarron Jackson has been invited to participate in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl, set for Jan. 30, in Mobile, Alabama.

The Senior Bowl is the nation’s most unique football game and football’s premier senior showcase event. Now in its 71st season, the event annually features the country’s best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South who are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams. The game will be televised on NFL Network.



Jackson, who officially accepted the all-star game invite Thursday evening, leads the Chanticleers’ defense this season with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles-for-loss. He also leads the team with 15 quarterback hurries and is fifth in total tackles with 44 on the year.

A three-time Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week award and one-time Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week recipient this year, Jackson has been named to the Ted Hendricks and Lott IMPACT award watch lists, as well as being named to the preseason watch list for the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award.

Jackson is Coastal’s single-season leader in sacks with 10.0 last season and is the Chanticleers’ all-time career leader in sacks (26.5), yards lost from sacks (176), tackles-for-loss (43.0), yards lost from tackles-for-loss (214), and quarterback hurries (31).

Coastal is 9-0, the best start ever by a Sun Belt Conference football team, and won the Sun Belt East Division Championship title in only their fourth year in the league.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics