James “Nate” Thompson to be inducted to SCACA Hall of Fame this summer

CONWAY (WBTW) – Former Carvers Bay football coach and current Conway assistant coach James “Nate” Thompson will be inducted in to the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame this summer. The induction ceremony will occur at the SCACA 29th Awards Banquet at the Greenville Convention Center, on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 7:00 pm.
Thompson was named the Carvers Bay coach in 2000 and led them until 2018. He won 164 games and appeared in 5 state championships, winning two of those in 2002 and 2006.
Thompson was also the head coach of the South all-star team in Myrtle Beach during the annual North/South All-Star game in December of 2018.