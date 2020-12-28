Jamey Chadwell named Sporting News’ Coach of the Year

WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – Sporting News’ announced Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell as the 2020 Coach of the Year.

Chadwell was also voted the Group of 5 Conference Coach of the Year, and a finalist for both the Paul “Bear” Bryant and Eddie Robinson award.

Chadwell led the Chants to the program’s first Sun Belt Conference title and a 11-1 season record.

In addition, Coastal posted two wins over a FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents, and ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.