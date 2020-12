WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – The postseason honors continued to pile up for Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell.

Chadwell was voted the Walter Camp Coach of the Year, which is selected by the nation’s 130 FBS head coaches and sports information directors.

This is the third national coach of the year award for Chadwell, as he was also named the Sporting News, CBS Sports/247 Sports, and the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of 5 Conference Coach of the Year.