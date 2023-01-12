DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School (DHS) announced today that Jamie Johnson will lead the school’s varsity football program. Johnson has been the athletic director and head football coach at Hannah-Pamplico High School.

Johnson spent the past seven years at Hannah-Pamplico, where he found much success in producing not only winning teams but also developing student-athletes and focusing on facilities improvements. He also teaches Social Studies.

“I am thankful to the Hannah-Pamplico community for a tremendous seven years,” Johnson said. “I look forward to my new journey as head football coach at Darlington High School. Thank you to the administration at DHS for entrusting me with transforming the football program, and I can’t wait to get to work.”

During his time at Hannah-Pamplico, Johnson’s teams produced 28 collegiate football players, two North-South All Stars, numerous All State and All Region honors, and set school records in many statistical categories. Prior to his time there, he worked with several other programs in the state, including Strom Thurmond High School, West Florence High School, Richland Northeast High School and Columbia High School.

Johnson, a graduate of McBee High School, holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of South Carolina (USC). He also holds a Master of Education in Secondary Social Studies from USC.