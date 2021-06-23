Jason Cox named Horry County school district’s Athletic Director

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Current Conway athletic director Jason Cox told News13 today, he has been named the new Horry County School Districts athletic director. He’ll now be in charge of the county’s athletics at their 9 public schools.

Cox is a Conway graduate and has been in the athletic director there for the last two years. Prior to that, he served the same role at Green Sea Floyds high school.

Cox told News13 he’s excited to take on the new position and some of his early goals are to upgrade a number of athletic facilities across the country to catch up with other parts of the state like in Greenville and Columbia.