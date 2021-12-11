Jaylen Sneed named Mr. Football in South Carolina for 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Hilton Head Island linebacker Jaylen Sneed was named South Carolina’s Mr. Football during halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, North vs. South, on Saturday in Myrtle Beach. Selected from among five distinguished finalists, Sneed was recognized for his hard work both on and off the football field.

“I just know it is a great honor,” Sneed said Saturday. “Growing up in South Carolina and knowing players that have won it and gone on to the NFL, I have a chance to be the best player I can be. This is special to bring it home to my school and family.”

Presenting the Mr. Football trophy to Sneed was Bob Paulling, CEO of Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative, and Lewie Davis, Vice President of Customer Service at Palmetto Electric Cooperative, which serves Sneed’s high school.

Sneed is committed to play at Notre Dame. He was selected to attend the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl but was unable to play due to an injury. He is slated to play in the Under Armour All-American game next month.

The other finalists for the award were Kazarius “KZ” Adams of Gray Collegiate, Will Mattison of Northwestern, Trent Pearman of Daniel and Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach.

The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association established the Mr. Football award in 1995. Below is a complete list of past recipients.

SOUTH CAROLINA MR. FOOTBALL, YEAR BY YEAR