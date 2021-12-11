Pro Football Challenge

Jaylen Sneed named Mr. Football in South Carolina for 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Hilton Head Island linebacker Jaylen Sneed was named South Carolina’s Mr. Football during halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, North vs. South, on Saturday in Myrtle Beach. Selected from among five distinguished finalists, Sneed was recognized for his hard work both on and off the football field.

“I just know it is a great honor,” Sneed said Saturday. “Growing up in South Carolina and knowing players that have won it and gone on to the NFL, I have a chance to be the best player I can be. This is special to bring it home to my school and family.”

Presenting the Mr. Football trophy to Sneed was Bob Paulling, CEO of Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative, and Lewie Davis, Vice President of Customer Service at Palmetto Electric Cooperative, which serves Sneed’s high school.

Sneed is committed to play at Notre Dame. He was selected to attend the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl but was unable to play due to an injury. He is slated to play in the Under Armour All-American game next month.

The other finalists for the award were Kazarius “KZ” Adams of Gray Collegiate, Will Mattison of Northwestern, Trent Pearman of Daniel and Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach.

The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association established the Mr. Football award in 1995. Below is a complete list of past recipients.

SOUTH CAROLINA MR. FOOTBALL, YEAR BY YEAR

YEARPLAYER, PRIMARY POSITIONHIGH SCHOOLCOLLEGE
1995Jermale Kelley, WRBereaSouth Carolina
1996Kyle Young, OLDanielClemson
1997Chris Hope, DBRock HillFlorida State
1998Derek Watson, RBPalmettoSouth Carolina
1999Mark Logan, QBGreenwoodGeorgia Tech
2000Roscoe Crosby, WRUnionClemson
2001Moe Thompson, DEStratfordSouth Carolina
2002Eric McCollom, QBCamdenIowa
2003Trey Elder, QBByrnesAppalachian State
2004J.D. Melton, QBMyrtle BeachNavy
2005Prince Miller, DBByrnesGeorgia
2006Malcolm Long, QBGaffneySouth Carolina State
2007Richard Mounce, QBBlythewoodCharleston Southern
2008Stephon Gilmore, DBSouth PointeSouth Carolina
2009Marcus Lattimore, RBByrnesSouth Carolina
2010Jadeveon Clowney, DESouth PointeSouth Carolina
2011Shaq Roland, WRLexingtonSouth Carolina
2012Tramel Terry, WRGoose CreekGeorgia
2013Jacob Park, WRStratfordGeorgia
2014Matthew Colburn, RBDutch ForkWake Forest
2015Tavien Feaster, RBSpartanburgClemson
2016Gage Maloney, QBNorthwesternJames Madison
2017Dakereon Joyner, QBFort DorchesterSouth Carolina
2018Zacch Pickens, DET.L. HannaSouth Carolina
2019Luke Doty, QBMyrtle BeachSouth Carolina
2020Ty’rion Ingram-Dawkins, DTGaffneyGeorgia

