CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina Athletics has announced the hiring of Jo Chubb as the new head women’s soccer coach, the fifth head coach in the program’s history.



“We are thrilled to welcome Jo to Teal Nation to lead our women’s soccer program. She has proven herself as a top-caliber coach and strong recruiter at the highest level, and we look forward to future success under her guidance,” stated Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation Matt Hogue.



A four-time all-conference and all-region player on the pitch, Chubb brings 10 years of intercollegiate coaching experience to Coastal, having served as an assistant coach at Arizona State since 2017 after four years as an assistant at South Alabama from 2013-16.



“We are excited to have Jo join our Coastal Carolina family,” stated Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Enhancement and Senior Woman Administrator Cari Rosiek. “She has a proven track record for producing successful and productive student-athletes both on the field and in the classroom.”



In her six seasons at Arizona State under head coach Graham Winkworth from 2017-22, Chubb helped lead the Sun Devils to two NCAA Division I Championship Tournament appearances (2020 and 2022), including reaching the second round in 2020.



Prior to jumping into coaching, Chubb played four seasons under Winkworth at North Alabama from 2006-09 where she earned All-South Region honors from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America all four years.



Chubb received a bachelor’s degree in communication arts from North Alabama in May 2013 and earned a master’s degree from South Alabama in health education in May 2015.

