MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Joey Chestnut captured his 15th title on Monday at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Joey “Jaws” downed 63 hot dogs and buns, in front of thousand of boisterous fans.

The total was well below the record of 76, which Chestnut ate last year.

Geoffrey Esper of Massachusetts ate 37.5 hot dogs and buns.