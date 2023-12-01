ORANGEBURG (WBTW) – It’s Deja Vu all over again for the Johnsonville football team with another state championship match against Christ Church. The Cavaliers won last season, 43-20 and did the same thing this year, 67-21.

Johnsonville got a pair of touchdown runs from Neal Martin and a touchdown pass and catch from Malik Shippy to Travis Wilson.

The Golden Flashes finished the season with an 11-3 mark, 4-0 in region play and Region 5-1A regular season champions.

They are now back to back state runners-up in SCHSL Class 1A.