Johnsonville Football Preview

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Johnsonville Flashes begin the 2019 season with a clean slate after a one win campaign in year one under head coach Ken Cribb.

The Flashes have done their best to use last year as motivation during a great offseason program that saw the team get bigger, faster and more focused than this time a year ago.

On offense the team will return starting quarterback Savion Graves and a treasure chest of weapons for the senior to utilize. For the Flashes to have a successful season Coach Cribb just needs his guys to continue to buy in and stay focused.

2018 record: 1-9

Head Coach: Ken Cribb, 2nd Season

2019 First Game: Friday, August 23 vs Marion – 7:30 P.M.