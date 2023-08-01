Johnsonville is now the top ranked team in Class A with their 6-0 mark.

JOHNSONVILLE (WBTW) – In 2022, the Johnsonville football team rattled off 13 straight wins before coming up just short in the state title game against Christ Church. Ken Cribb’s squad now knows what it takes to the elite level and his program is hoping to sustain that kind of success for years to come.

Johnsonville will return veteran QB Malik Shippy to lead the offense, while Travis Wilson, Neil Martin, and Landyn Cribb will pace the defense and their strong linebacking core.

Head Coach: Ken Cribb, 6th season, career record of 146-45

2022 record: 13-1, 4-0 in Region 5-1A, lost in state championship

Offensive Starters Back: 3

Defensive Starters Back: 6

2023 first game: Friday, August 18 at North Central