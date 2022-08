MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Johnsonville finished last season, third in the region (4-4, 2-2).

The offense showcases quarterback Malik Shippy, and running back Daquan Burroughs.

Johnsonville moved to Class A Region 5, and will join the likes of Carvers Bay, Hemingway, Scott’s Branch, C.E Murray, and a few others.

The Flashes start the season on Friday August 19th, at home against North Central.