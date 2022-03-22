ROCK HILL, S.C. – Coker University sophomore Kody Hanna was named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Baseball Player of the Week, announced by the league today (Mar. 22).

Hanna, a sophomore first baseman from Hemingway, S.C., led the Cobras to a SAC series win over Carson-Newman last week by batting .692 with four doubles, two home runs, five runs scored, and six RBIs. He recorded at least one hit, including a double in each of Coker’s four games for the week, and finished the week with a .714 on-base percentage and a 1.462 slugging percentage.

This is Hanna’s first career Player of the Week honor.

The Hemingway, S.C. is the son of Will and T.J. Hanna, and is undecided on his major.

Courtesy – Coker Cobra Athletic Department