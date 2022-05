MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Both the Johnsonville and Hartsville baseball teams dropped their state finals contests on Tuesday.

SCHSL Class 4A – Game 1

Eastside 13

Hartsville 0 – Final

Game 2 at Eastside on Thursday at 6pm

SCHSL Class 1A – Game 2

Johnsonville 4

Southside Christian 7 – Final

Sabres win the Class A state championships, Golden Flashes finish as state runners-up.