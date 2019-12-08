Jones, Brewton led Coastal past Winthrop, 92-88

ROCK HILL, S.C. – DeVante’ Jones tied his career-high with 32 points and Keishawn Brewton added 23 as Coastal Carolina fought back from a 15-point second-half deficit to defeat Winthrop 92-88 in the 83rd meeting between the two programs.

Jones was nine-of-15 from the field, but was a perfect 12-for-12 at the free throw line. Brewton did his damage with the three ball. He hit six three’s in eight attempts and hit five free throws for his point total.

Trailing 57-42 with 17:50 left, the Chants began a slow comeback that saw CCU take their first lead since the first basket of the game at 81-80 on two Hosana Kitenge free throws with 2:41 left. From there the two teams battled back and forth with each team hitting big field goals over a two minute stretch until a Jones layup with 42 seconds left gave the Chants the lead for good at 89-88.

Following a Winthrop miss Josh Peterson was fouled going for a rebound and hit a free throw putting CCU up 90-88 with 12 seconds left. On the throw in Peterson got a steal which was picked up by Malik LaGania who was fouled and then drained the two free throws with 10 seconds left putting the final points on the board.

Winthrop also had a 32-point scorer as Josh Ferguson came off the bench to pour in 32 points. DJ Burns added 18 and Chandler Vaudrin scored 12.

It was another solid shooting performance by the Chants finishing the game shooting 51 percent (27-53) from the field and hitting 11 of its 21 three’s for 52 percent.

In a game in which 49 fouls were called, the Chants hit 27-of-35 of its charity tosses for 77 percent, both numbers are season highs..

Winthrop shot 46 percent (28-61) from the field and hit 13 of their 35 threes for 37 percent. The Eagles shot 31 free throws, but only hit 19 for 61 percent.

Both teams came into the game averaging over 40 rebounds per game and that stat was even in the game with both teams grabbing 36. Kitenge led the Chants rebounding effort with five while four other players had four each.

The Chants also had a season-high 14 steals with Tommy Burton, Tyrell Gumbs-Frater and Peterson all having three each. Jones’ had a team-high seven assists.

The Chants will take some time off for final exams this week before getting back on the court when they host North Carolina Central Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics