Jones named Sun Belt player of the week, helped CCU sweep Troy over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s DeVante’ Jones has been named the men’s basketball Sun Belt Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office Monday morning.

Jones led the Chanticleers to back-to-back come-from-behind wins over Troy this past weekend. He averaged 23.5 points per game while shooting over 56 percent (13-of-23) from the field including a solid 63 percent (5-for-8) on his three-point attempts and 94 percent (16-of-17) at the free throw line.

The junior also averaged 5.5 rebounds per game to go along with his 4.0 assists and 4.0 steals per contest.

Jones exploded for 30 points in leading the Chants back from a 14-point deficit in last Friday’s 90-81 win. He scored 24 of those points in the second half as the Chanticleers made their winning run. He did much of the same in Saturday’s matinee, as the Chants trailed 36-25 at halftime before Jones scored 16 of his 17 points in the second-half comeback.

Jones was also named the College Sports Madness Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week. It is the second time this season Jones has picked up both weekly conference honors.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics