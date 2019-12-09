Jones Named Sun Belt Player of the Week

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – DeVante’ Jones had a big week in leading the Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team to a couple of wins and earned Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, it was announced Monday afternoon by the Sun Belt office.

Jones averaged 23.5 points per game as the Chanticleers picked up a 114-79 win over Greensboro and a come-from-behind 92-88 win at Winthrop.

The sophomore tied his career-high against the Eagles with 32 points, 21 coming in the second half in which he led CCU back from a 15-point second-half deficit.

He picked up his second consecutive double-double with 15 points and a career-high 10 rebounds against Greensboro.

For the week he shot 60 percent (15-of-25) from the field and hit three of his nine three-point attempts. He was a perfect 14-for-14 from the free throw line and added 17 assists and five steals.

On the season, Jones is averaging 15.3 points per game and is shooting 60 percent from the field while leading the conference in free throw percentage (.878) and assists (5.6 per game).

It was not his only honor based on his performance last week as earlier in the day College Sports Madness also named him the Sun Belt Player of the Week.

Following this week of final exams, Jones will lead the Chants back into action Saturday, Dec. 14 when North Carolina Central comes to Conway. The opening tip is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics