Jones named to Henson award mid-season watch list

Jones is averaging nearly 16 points and 6 assists per game for CCU this winter.

BOSTON, Mass. – Coastal Carolina sophomore guard DeVante’ Jones has been named to the 2019-20 Lou Henson Award mid-season Watch List.

The Baton Rouge, La., native is one of 50 players named to the list. The award is presented annually to the top Division I mid-major player.

Jones, the 2018-19 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, leads the conference in assists (99) and in assists per game average (5.8) this season. He also ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in scoring (15.9), third in field goal percentage (.506), fourth in free throw percentage (.843), 14th in rebounding (5.5), seventh in steals (1.6), fifth in assist/turnover ratio (1.8), fifth in defensive rebounds (4.7), tied for second in double-doubles (6), and 15th in minutes per game (31.1).

Jones also ranks nationally in a number of categories, including 20th in assists, 30th in assists per game, 39th in free throws made, 43rd in double-doubles, and 78th in free throw percentage.

The award honors Lou Henson, the former Illinois and New Mexico State coach who won 775 games in his 41 seasons. He is the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history (423 wins) and led the Fighting Illini to 16 postseason appearances, including 12 NCAA Tournaments and a Final Four appearance in 1989.

The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award will be announced in April 2020 in Atlanta, Ga., site of the men’s Division I NCAA Basketball Championship.