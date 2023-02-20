CONWAY – The Conway High School Athletic Department has named Joshua Pierce as the new Head Football Coach. Pierce is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University where he earned his Bachelors of Science in Physical Education.

Coach Pierce comes from Lamar High School where he was the Head Coach and took the team to the 3rd round of the SCHSL Class 1A of the playoffs in 2022. He was named the Coach of the Year for Region 6-1A.

Coach Pierce also spent part of his career as an assistant football coach and strength and conditioning coach at Dillon High School and Marlboro County High School. Coach Pierce was named the Teacher of the Year in 2019-2020 at Lamar, while also serving as the Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Pierce is a graduate from North Myrtle Beach High School.