CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University Athletics announced on Monday that Head Volleyball Coach Jozsef Forman has resigned effectively immediately for family reasons.

Forman said, “I went back to Hungary to help my elderly parents during a family medical emergency situation after the first week of preseason practice. I realized during that time that they needed my constant support.

“After my 11 wonderful and championship years here, it was one of the most difficult decisions in my life to leave Coastal. However, after thinking about the best interests of the players, team, and University, and being responsible for our program, I am stepping down and opening the opportunity for the administration to move forward with new leadership to support Chanticleer volleyball.”

“I am grateful to Coastal Carolina University President Michael Benson and the athletic department administration – Matt Hogue, athletic director, and Cari Rosiek, senior woman administrator – for trusting me and giving me this unique winning opportunity at Coastal. I am very proud of our success, the conference championships, NCAA tournaments, and the winning culture we have established over the last 12 years. It has been a privilege to coach high-character student-athletes and work alongside great assistant coaches, managers, and support staff.

“I am honored to have been served and supported by our Chanticleer community, including our students, donors, and fans.”

In Forman’s 11 seasons, he amassed 221 wins and led the Chanticleer program to unprecedented heights, reaching the top two seeds every regular season championship and winning four consecutive conference championships from 2014-2017 (2 Big South, 2 Sun Belt). He also engineered four NCAA Tournament appearances, including the program’s first-ever NCAA tournament victory, collected in 2016 over James Madison at the Chapel Hill Regional.

A three-time conference Coach of the Year selection, Forman led the Chanticleers to five 20-win seasons and his teams produced 11 All Conference first or second team members and two All American players.

“We are saddened that Coach Forman has to depart CCU and thank him for elevating the status of our volleyball program during his tenure,” said Matt Hogue, CCU’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics. “We will certainly miss his leadership and passion for his student-athletes and the pursuit of championships. However, we understand that family comes first, and our thoughts and support are with Jozsef and his family. We have full confidence in our staff to successfully coach and complete the season now underway.”