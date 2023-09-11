Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ infielder Brian Kalmer and right-handed pitcher Kevin Valdez have won the Carolina League Player and Pitcher of the Week following the final series of the regular season against the Columbia Fireflies. It’s the fifth and sixth weekly award for the Pelicans this season.

After being named the Carolina League Player of the Month for August in the beginning of the week, Kalmer continued his tear by hitting three home runs and driving in 10 runs through the six-game set. The 18th-round pick out of Gonzaga finished the series with back-to-back three hit games on Saturday and Sunday.

Valdez started Saturday’s game and tossed five shutout innings without allowing a hit. In his seventh start of the year, the 21-year-old struck out four with just two walks.

The Pelicans begin their quest for a fifth Carolina League title on Tuesday with game one against the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 p.m.