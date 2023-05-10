LAFAYETTE, LA. – The Coastal Carolina softball team advanced to the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday in Lafayette, La., after freshman Delaney Keith hammered a walk-off home run in extra innings to down the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 4-2 in the comeback win.

The Chants were not ready to end their season, as in the bottom of the 10th inning Maddy Jennings and freshman Libby Pippin smashed back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second base to give CCU a fighting chance. Keith then rose to the occasion and belted a three-run walk-off home run over the right-field wall to secure the comeback 4-2 win and send CCU to the quarterfinals.

Nicolette Picone improved to 11-4 on the season with the win, recording a career-high nine strikeouts while giving up just one run in 6.0 innings of work.

“I am proud of the resilience our team showed today on the field,” stated head coach Kelley Green. “I love the way our players responded to challenges all game long.”

The Chanticleers will be back in action tomorrow to take on the No. 2-seeded Marshall in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament.